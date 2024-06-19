Grainger & Worrall employs around 650 people from its site at the Stanmore Industrial Estate in the town and has said that the job losses will affect only a 'small number' of employees in 'specific areas' of its Bridgnorth plant.

The firm produces specialist castings, primarily for the automotive sector. Its global customer base has included several Formula One teams, Tesla, Lucid, Porsche, McLaren, Maserati, Bugatti and Aston Martin.

Last year the company underwent a management buyout, which coincided with the formation of an umbrella brand, Evolution Castings Group Limited.

The deal saw the firm's control for the business transition from the hands of the Grainger family, whose involvement has been integral to the business since its formation 77 years ago.