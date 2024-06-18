'If we win the tournament I'll be putting on some Danish specialities free of charge'

Following their victory against Serbia on Sunday, England take on Denmark in their second game in UEFA European Championship on Thursday.

While most of the county will be cheering on Harry Kane and co after the 5pm kick-off, one Shropshire restaurateur will be hoping the Danes can repeat their success of 1992 when they went on to win the tournament after holding England to a nil-nil draw.

Erik Pedersen opened The Viking Chefs in Bridgnorth in June last year with wife Sarah and son Beau.