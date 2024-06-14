Craft Centre celebrates carers week and launches new rewilding plan

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Crowsmill Craft Centre in Alveley near Bridgnorth provides help to a range of young people including those with learning difficulties or struggling with their mental health as well children that have been excluded from school.

It teaches classes in woodwork, gardening, metalwork, horticulture and lots of different skills in arts and crafts to allow people to pick up new skills and to meet like-minded people.

The centre opened its doors to the public during Carers Week to demonstrate the range of activities it offers.

Carers Week is an annual campaign to raise awareness of caring, highlight the challenges unpaid carers face and recognise the contribution they make to families and communities throughout the UK.

Among the visitors during the week were the Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner and High Sheriff of Shropshire Brian Welti.

The centre has also launched a fundraising campaign as it aims to rewild a former agricultural field near to its centre.

Dickon Pitt, who runs the centre with mark Chiswell, said: “Currently we have a small vegetable area that is expanding but without that much space.

“It is a great place for people to relax and unwind and improve their mental health. We want to take that small plot and utilise three acres from next door to use to create a lot of new areas where people can come and enjoy the countryside.”

He said the centre is hoping to raise £21,238 for the project.

Details of how to donate can be found at: https://www.spacehive.com/from-potato-to-potential-in-alveley