'What other event lets you have a nose around people's houses' – Arts festival hailed a success

The Bridgnorth Open House Arts Trail returned to the town for the fifth time on Saturday and Sunday.

The event sees local homes and businesses open up to the public for the two days to display the work of local artists.

Caroline Bennett displays some of her sculptural work in the garden of David Cooper

This year, more than 70 artists and 30 venues took part with the sales of tickets going to two local charities: the Bridgnorth Gateway and The Bridge Youth Centre.

Organiser, Victoria Commander, said while they are still totting up the total amount, last year's event raised £3,000.

Photographer: Phil Langstaff (find focus) takes up residency to display his photos

“We are still waiting for the final total but we had just as many, if not more people taking part this year," she said.

“People really love the arts trail. It is something different, and what other event lets you have a nose around other people's houses.

Lynda Hudson outside her home Bank Cottage with weaver Josephine Baker of Niddy Noddy Knits

“There were some lovely venues taking part this year, from old schools and the Malthouse to some beautiful gardens as well as many commercial venues as this event is just as much about bringing in business to the town as it is about supporting artists.

“It was a lovely atmosphere and was an undoubted success.”

Gill Howard shows some of her crafted jewellery to Marion Drinkwater

She added that the Bridgnorth Open House Arts Trail is set to return next year.