Watch: Families enjoy Open Farm Sunday event in Bridgnorth
Families had the chance to learn more about life at a farm at a series of open events on Sunday.
Willowdene Farm, Chorley, Bridgnorth was among those to open its gates to welcome the public for Open Farm Sunday (OFS).
Their opening was part of a national event organised by LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming), who support farms of all sizes with advice and free resources to showcase British agriculture.
Now in its 18th year, the industry’s annual open day provides an opportunity for farmers to put their stories centre stage.
Matt Home, owner of Willowdene Farm, said: "We have had a great turnout and everyone seems to be enjoying it. We did it last year and had about 100 people arrive but we have had about 600 this time."
The Oteley Estate was among the other venues to celebrate Open Farm Sunday along with Home Farm, Attingham, Leaton Knolls Farm, Shrewsbury, Lower Stanway & Wilderhope Manor & Shipton, Longville, Much Wenlock and Petsey Farm, Stoke on Tern, Market Drayton.
Annabel Shackleton, OFS Manager, said: “We know that most farmers don’t consider themselves ‘heroes’ however Open Farm Sunday provides a fantastic opportunity to communicate achievements, high standards and commitment to sustainability.”
Since the first national Open Farm Sunday in 2006, over 1,600 farmers across the UK have opened their gates and welcomed over 2.7 million people onto farms for one Sunday each year.