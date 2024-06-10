Crash closes road in Shipley

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident outside the The Inn at Shipley on the Bridgnorth Road has seen the road closed in both directions, West Mercia Police have said.

A spokesperson said at 6.38pm: "We are currently on scene of a road traffic collision outside The Inn at Shipley, Bridgnorth Road, Shipley, Shropshire. Please seek alternative routes, avoiding this area."