Northern soul, ska and scooters: 'Scooter Jam' coming back to Shropshire after three years away

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Run to the Severn Scooter Jam proved a huge success when it began in Bridgnorth in 2017.

After a number successful events that each saw hundreds of scooters displayed at the Edgar Davies Ground, Covid hit and put an end to the jam.

However, organisers of the event announced last year that with the arrival of a new clubhouse and marquee at Bridgnorth Rugby Club, the scooter jam was to return in 2024.

Run to the Severn Scooter Jam 2024 is set to take place on Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6 from midday until late on both days.

Organiser Carl Hanson said there will be DJs in the clubhouse from approximately 7.30pm on the Friday, and three live bands will be playing throughout Saturday on the outdoor stage as well as in the brand new clubhouse until 2am.

“Rally DJs are now confirmed playing throughout the weekend the best in Northern Soul, Motown, Ska, 2Tone, Britpop and great rally sounds,” he said. “There will be camping, food, bars, trade stands, charity raffle and prizes and of course great music and scooter competition trophies all set in the historic market town of Bridgnorth, on the banks of the River Severn.

"It's great to be back.”

For tickets for the event and further information visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/scooter-jam-2024-tickets-786385940517.