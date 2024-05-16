'I'll do my best' declares Bridgnorth's new mayor

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Councillor Ian Wellings was elected mayor at a meeting of the council on Tuesday night, replacing Councillor Rachel Connolly.

Councillor Wellings, a member of the town's flood action group, paid tribute to Councillor Connolly, saying she will be “a hard act to follow”.

But he promised to “do his best” for the town’s residents and businesses.

However, he pointed out that the retaining wall issue at the Cliff Railway had derailed a number of council projects including the refurbishment of the town hall.

He said: “This will be no quick fix and until we are in a strong and stable financial position will not go ahead, certainly not completed during my time as mayor. Once the retaining wall and associated issues are completed, we will prepare a presentation for public comment.

“The aim is to restore this iconic building to its rightful place as the community centre for Bridgnorth with the installation of a lift, better access for less abled, new toilets, a new kitchen and café facilities.

“The proposals also include enclosing the ground floor to provide retail as well as exhibition, sporting and entertainment space.”

Also elected at the meeting on Tuesday was new deputy mayor, Councillor Chris Aked.