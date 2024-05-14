Your chance to own a historic church's rectory - now on the market for nearly £1 million

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

St Mary's Rectory in Bridgnorth has been the residence for the Church of St. Mary Magdalene.

Located next to the church in East Castle Street, the eight-bedroom, end terraced house has now gone on the market through estate agent Nock Deighton.

The rectory used to serve St Mary's Church in Bridgnorth

Nock Deighton describes St Mary's Rectory as being “set on a prestigious street steeped in history which follows the natural curve of the castle's outer bailey, also reminiscent of a Georgian crescent”.

“The property offers enviable and well-proportioned accommodation set over three floors and is complemented by its wonderful level rear garden with useful outbuildings and the most spectacular views,” the estate agent said. “A particular feature is the detached annexe outbuilding which could be used for ancillary accommodation or an ideal place to work from how, complete with kitchen area and shower room.”

Internal accommodation includes three generously proportioned reception rooms on the ground floor, in addition to the breakfast kitchen and utility.

There are four bedrooms on the first floor and four on the second along with a family bathroom and dressing room along with an additional study/store room.

“Externally, the property is set within a substantial plot with delightful gardens that envelope the property to the side and rear, and include large areas of lawn, mature trees and planted borders and a paved courtyard with excellent storage,” Nock Deighton added.

St. Mary Magdalene in Bridgnorth has been a church since 1238. As a Collegiate church it was originally intended as a private chapel for the castle in Bridgnorth but by the later 15th century it was being used as a parish church.

The Church Commissioners who are in charge of the Church of England's assets have been approached for comment.