Mayor thanks primary pupils for their twin town artwork

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The banners were created by pupils from Bridgnorth Endowed School, St Leonard’s Primary School, Highley Primary School, and Castlefields Primary School as part of a project for the Bridgnorth & District Twinning Association.

The banners are destined to go on display in Thiers, France, which is twinned with Bridgnorth, from June to October.

The schools were given two themes for the banners: "au bonheur de fleurs" (to the happiness of flowers) and "demain ou deux mains" (tomorrow or two hands, peace!).

Three schools chose to paint beautiful flowers, whilst St Leonard's went for the hands of peace.

Bridgnorth Mayor, Rachel Connolly presented each of the children with a certificate to recognise their hard work.

Valerie Seabright, vice chair of the Bridgnorth & District Twinning Association said: “We hope to display them in the autumn in Bridgnorth when the Thiers council return them.

“The banners were displayed in the Town Hall for all the schools participating to see what each had done, and for parents and teachers to share their beautiful finished banners before light refreshments.

“This summer a group of Bridgnorth members and supporters will be in Thiers at their festival supporting our twinning link alongside our twinning friends from Schrobenhausen, Germany.”