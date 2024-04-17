Fairytale cottage on the market with 'most unique settings'
A fairytale cottage in Bridgnorth which sits on the bank of the Severn and offers a 'haven' for nature enthusiasts in on the market.
By Lauren Hill
Sterns Cottage in Chelmarsh, Bridgnorth is said to be one of the 'most unique settings' that estate agent Nock Deighton has offered – the house is on the market for £750,000.
The three-bedroom house, which is set within just over two acres, also has the heritage Severn Valley Steam Railway running alongside the opposite boundary.