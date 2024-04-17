Fairytale cottage on the market with 'most unique settings'

Sterns Cottage in Chelmarsh, Bridgnorth is said to be one of the 'most unique settings' that estate agent Nock Deighton has offered – the house is on the market for £750,000.

Sterns Cottage, Chelmarsh, Bridgnorth, Shropshire, WV16. Picture: Nock Deighton

The three-bedroom house, which is set within just over two acres, also has the heritage Severn Valley Steam Railway running alongside the opposite boundary.

Sterns Cottage, Chelmarsh, Bridgnorth, Shropshire, WV16. Picture: Nock Deighton