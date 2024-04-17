Appeal after thieves target Severn Valley stations
Thieves have made off with a number of items taken from stations along the Severn Valley Railway between Bridgnorth and Kidderminster.
The heritage line has said a number of replica GRW (Great Western Railway) signs were stolen from Hampton Loade station earlier this week.
And on Tuesday, Eardington station was targeted where thieves made off with two hand-held 'Tilley' lamps.
Severn Valley Railway took to X.com (Twitter) to appeal to anyone that are offered the items for sale to contact them.
West Mercia Police has been approached for comment.