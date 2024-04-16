Couple go to Government after plan to turn 'unviable' pub on 'danger' road into flats is rejected

The Swan Inn on The Severn, off the B4555 Highley Road, near Bridgnorth, was the subject of a change of use application last month after owners Kay Gibbons and partner Gary Goodlad said issues with the road outside their pub and the cost of living crisis had made the business “non-financially viable”.

The Swan Inn, Knowle Sands. Photo: Google

The couple last year said they were "seriously considering" closing the pub due to the challenges they currently faced.

Among them was the "dangerous” nature of the B4555, which they say puts customers off from coming to the pub as "pedestrians have to walk towards oncoming vehicles on their walk from Eardington” and poses “a threat to highway safety”.

The couple decided they wanted to build a mixture of “open market housing, affordable housing, pub letting and owner accommodation” at the rear of the pub, to allow them to bring in more income.

In a supporting statement, they said the scheme was part of plans to make the pub business financially viable, which included partitioning the ground floor of the existing building, and turning the inn into an “evening and weekend pub”.