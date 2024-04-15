Forza! Bridgnorth to host Italian supercar rally as new 'autorail' event comes to town

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The gathering of Italian supercars is being arranged in association with the Severn Valley Railway (SVR) by the Italian AutoMoto Club, which each year takes over Bridgnorth High Street with the scores of the high prestige motoring marques attracting hundreds of visitors to the town.

But in a new event on Sunday, April 28, around 100 Italian road vehicles from across the decades will be at Bridgnorth Station from 11am.

There’ll be a wide range of vehicles on display, including virtually every model of Ferrari, together with the latest Lamborghinis and numerous "vintage" models from both companies.

“We’ll have a wide range of vehicles on display,” said the SVR's visitor engagement manager Lewis Maddox. “And it will include virtually every model of Ferrari, together with the latest Lamborghinis and numerous vintage models from both companies. You really must come and get a ‘pizza’ the action!”

The chance to get up close and browse this prestigious collection of vehicles will make the perfect day out when combined with a trip on the 16 miles of the SVR’s line which runs between Bridgnorth and Kidderminster.

More details and tickets are available at vr.co.uk/event/italian-autorail/.