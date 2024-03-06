Quiz night as Bridgnorth school plans green space

Bridgnorth Endowed School has already demolished its demountable classrooms in preparation to turn the area into an outdoor space for pupils.

https://fb.watch/qCDGztgQqz/

The school said the plans will allow students to grow fruit and vegetables, improve biodiversity in the school, and soak up the great outdoors.

A spokesperson said: "For us to get started, we need to raise some money and would really appreciate your help.

"This Friday, we'll be holding our first quiz night and all funds will go towards this worthy project."

Tickets are available at eventbrite.co.uk/e/quiz-night-tickets-808956238887