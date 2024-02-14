Widget the penguin was hired by Jen, 27, and Tom Loveland, 28, when they tied the knot at The Mill Barns wedding venue near Bridgnorth earlier this month.

Jen from Merseyside and Tom from Birmingham had booked Widget, plus his penguin pal and understudy Pringle, ahead of their big day on February 6 but had failed to tell the venue.

The happy couple and their guests. Picture: Alex Ford Wedding Photography

The couple had paid £1,000 to hire the pair of penguins from Heythrop Zoological Gardens. They also had reindeers on the day.

A spokesperson for The Mill Barns said on Facebook: "Just when we thought we'd seen it all, this weekend, Jen and Tom surprised their guests with two very special VIPs.