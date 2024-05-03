Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Shropshire Star revealed last month that residents in Bridgnorth had raised safety fears over the missing barriers in New Road.

The crash barriers have still not been replaced

The safety barriers have yet to be replaced after a car crashed through them and plummeted 50ft to Hollybush Road below on December 29.

The fire service shared pictures of the incident. Picture: Bridgnorth Fire Station.

Miraculously, the driver managed to get out despite the vehicle suffering significant damage and landing on its roof.

However, four months on the barriers are still not repaired.

Now the mayor of the town, Rachel Connolly, has joined calls asking Shropshire Council to replace the barriers.

She said there was a "growing sense of concern from the Bridgnorth community" and that the "precarious situation for pedestrians and vehicles" was compounded by a number of missing street lights that are still not working following the crash last year.

Councillor Connolly, who also represents the town for the Labour Party at Shropshire Council, said: “A combination of lack of street lighting, unstable barriers protecting a 50ft drop and poor road conditions due to potholes and deteriorating road surface could pose a health and safety risk to pedestrians and drivers.

The mayor of Bridgnorth Rachel Connolly

"No date has been set for the repair to the bank despite it being over four months since the RTC. This is unacceptable.”

She added that despite many reports on the council's Fix My Street portal there was still no progress.

Shropshire Council has been approached for comment.