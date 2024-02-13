Council to address bypass vegetation

Shropshire Councillor and Mayor of Bridgnorth, Rachel Connolly said the works along the A458 will take place between February 19-23.

She said: "This has been requested in order to cut back vegetation along the footpath.

"The work will involve a lane closure on the downhill lane and using the overtaking uphill lane for southbound traffic. Delays will be likely for vehicles but the work is necessary to improve the footpath and verges.

"The lane closure will be in place day and night for the duration of the works."