Community 'half way there' to buying village pub

The Fox at Ryton, near Dorrington, closed unexpectedly in July 2022 but villagers formed The Friends of the Fox Inn with an eye to buying the popular local and reopening it.

The group has applied to The Community Ownership Fund to help secure the purchase of the Fox Inn and said they are "encouraged" by the response.

David Oliver, Chairman, said: “They have asked for more details showing we have sufficient funds from the community to make the vision a reality.

“Support from the local community has been tremendous. We have already received pledges to buy shares in our Community Pub of £117,000, with promises of more.

"Furthermore, local tradespeople and businesses have come forward offering free labour and materials. We have raised over £5,000 from a series of fundraising events.

"As a result, we are more than half way there. We want to thank the people who have already offered their support and persuade others to join us”.

Helen May, Secretary, said the both locals and visitors had been backing the project.

She said: “Our website and Facebook page have attracted many comments and offers of support. With over 100 people turning up to events ranging from quizzes and Car Treasure Hunt to a Great British Sewing Bee talk, the people of Shropshire have shown how much they want to see The Fox reopened as a Community Pub and café."

The group are holding a public meeting and pop-up pub at Ryton Village Hall to launch the final push to secure the necessary funding on Wednesday, February 21.