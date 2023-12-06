Brad looks set to hit £100,000 jackpot as Deal Or No Deal fundraiser doubles overnight

Brad Wale from Bridgnorth appeared on the ITV show last Thursday, and left the audience in tears when he told host Stephen Mulhern about his battle with life-limiting condition Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Brad had entered the show to win some money to tick off his bucket list and leave something for his family.

But the 29-year-old left the show with just £5 after turning down an offer of £12,500 to gamble on winning £75,000.

After the show aired, fellow Deal Or No Deal (DOND) contestant Rochelle Hughes, from Scunthorpe, announced she had set up a fundraiser to help Brad raise the money he needed, with an initial target of £20,000.

On Wednesday, the fundraiser had exceeded £40,000, but that total had reached £86,000 by Thursday afternoon.

In an update on the fundraising page on Wednesday night, Rochelle, who spent two weeks with Brad as they recorded the show, said: "I didn’t think that I would be updating so many of you. I just want to say a huge thank you from the bottom of my heart. You are all incredible.

"You have changed Brad's life and I will never be able to say thank you enough. We are wishing you all a very merry Christmas and happy healthy new year. You have done an amazing thing for Brad and you should all be so proud of yourselves for your kindness."

Nearly 4,000 generous viewers have donated cash, with some people giving as much as £1,000 to the GoFundMe page called "Help Brad get his bucket list", which looks set to break the £100,000 mark - as much as it is possible to win on DOND in its current ITV format.

Along with the donations, viewers have sent Brad hundreds of messages of support.

Emma Edwards, from Orpington, said: "You really are an inspiration and I really hope you get to do everything you ever dreamed of, sending good luck with everything, stay strong."

Sally Smith, from Norfolk, added: "You're such an inspiration. If there was one person who deserved to win big on DOND it was you. I've donated and really hope you get to do all the things on you bucket list."

Brad told his followers the donations and messages "mean the world" and he promised to "get around to replying to all of them, it’s just taking me a while".

The fundraising page set up for Brad is available at gofundme.com/f/37j2m2k6ko