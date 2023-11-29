West Mercia Police is appealing for witnesses following the crash on the B4376 on Tuesday evening.

Officers received reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a Vauxhall Corsa near to Bellhole Cottage at around 6.20pm.

A passenger, a 17-year-old female, was pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of emergency responders.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody as the investigation continues.

The B4376, which connects Much Wenlock to Broseley, was closed for around seven hours on Tuesday night after the crash.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances to the scene on Tuesday night along with two paramedic officers. The Midlands Air Ambulance critical care car from Cosford also attended the scene, as did a community first responder.

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said: “On arrival, crews found one car had come off the road and crashed into a tree.

The female passenger was in a critical condition and ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, she could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The male driver was treated by medics for injuries not believed to be serious before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment."