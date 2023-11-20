'Old' thieves set for surprise after stealing bags from vehicle in car park

Ian Russell from Bridgnorth said the thieves struck at the Crown car park in the town.

He said an "old couple" were spotted grabbing his shopping bags from the boot when he was not looking.

Taking to Facebook following the theft, Mr Russell a managing director at R&B in Madeley, said the couple may be in for a surprise as the bags contained an extra large box of medicine used to help in the recovery from diarrhoea.

He said: "To the old couple seen stealing my shopping bags from rear of my vehicle at 5pm tonight [Saturday] on the Crown car park. I sincerely hope that you need the large box of Diarolite more than me."