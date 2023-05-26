Lions hail Bridgnorth Walk as a roaring success

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished:

Members of the Bridgnorth Lions have hailed one of Shropshire’s most popular walking and running events as a roaring success after participants raised an impressive £75,000 for charity.

At the start line of the 2023 Bridgnorth Walk and marathon
About 700 walkers and runners took part in the 56th annual Bridgnorth Walk on May 1 this year.

The event saw a number of large groups taking part in the walk – including a contingent of more than 150 walkers from the local junior football team, Spartans – as well as scores of school groups, all walking and running for charity.

Along with the traditional walk, the May Day event saw people take part in a marathon, a seniors’ walk, a family walk and a juniors’ walk.

Each year the May Day walk in the market town raises tens of thousands for charity, and organisers, the Bridgnorth Lions group say this year’s walk was no different.

Martin Allen, of the Bridgnorth Lions, said: “It looks like this year’s event raised more than £75,000 for charity.

“While we will never know a definitive total, given the amounts committed from some of the main walking groups together with what people told us on the day, this figure looks like it will be over £75,000, which is a great effort by all.”

The much-loved Bridgnorth Walk, which has been staged in the town since 1967, has raised more than £2 million for good causes over the last 56 years.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

