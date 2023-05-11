Notification Settings

Firefighters use water from nearby pool to battle log cabins blaze in Bridgnorth

By Emma Walker

Firefighters used water from a nearby pool to fight a blaze that had gripped two log cabins in Bridgnorth.

It happened on Woodhill Road at 6.20pm with crews scrambled from Bridgnorth and Cleobury Mortimer.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 18:19 on Wednesday, 10 May, 2023, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as fire in Bridgnorth.

"Two fire appliances including the incident support unit were mobilised from Bridgnorth and Cleobury Mortimer. An Operations officer was in attendance.

"Crews used the following equipment to tackle the fire: breathing apparatus (ba), main jet, open water supply, portable pump.

"Incident involved two log cabins involved in fire. Crews used two 45 millimeter jets, one 70 millimeter jet, two breathing apparatus, three light portable pumps being supplied water from local pool to extinguish."

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

