Firefighters use water from nearby pool to battle log cabins blaze in Bridgnorth

It happened on Woodhill Road at 6.20pm with crews scrambled from Bridgnorth and Cleobury Mortimer.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 18:19 on Wednesday, 10 May, 2023, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as fire in Bridgnorth.

"Two fire appliances including the incident support unit were mobilised from Bridgnorth and Cleobury Mortimer. An Operations officer was in attendance.

"Crews used the following equipment to tackle the fire: breathing apparatus (ba), main jet, open water supply, portable pump.