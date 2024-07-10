Albrighton Summer Fayre set to be 'out of this world'

The Albrighton with Donington Fayre, which starts from 10am on Saturday, will have a strong ‘space’ theme this year, with a special display by Wolverhampton Astronomical Society, an ‘out of this world’ float parade and the first ever ‘Space Base’ situated opposite The Bush pub on High Street.

During the planning stages, organisers discovered that the village had a previously undiscovered link with the galaxy through Dr Belinda Wilkes, who grew up here and attended Miss Brown’s local school in Church Road.

The physics and astronomy expert has enjoyed a glittering career in space, serving as Director of the Chandra X-ray Centre, co-authoring 500 science publications and securing NASA’s Outstanding Public Service Medal in 2022.

Visitors to the Fayre can enjoy music from a host of local artists, Robinson Theatre Academy and Punch and Judy shows, whilst Jennings Fun Fair returns to The Crown car park.

Steph French, Head of the Fayre Committee, commented: “We are trying to go where no village has gone before with this year’s Fayre and hope that local people and families from other nearby towns come and support us.

“There really is something for everyone this year. Fantastic food and drink, forty stalls from businesses, games and crafts for children and the Royal Air Force Band to name just a few attractions. We’ll also hopefully have a fly past down the high street from the Air Ambulance.”

She went on to add: “Space is our theme for 2024 and we hope that we can showcase exactly what our wonderful village has to offer – not just on Saturday, but every day of the year.”

The Albrighton with Donington Fayre will hold its two showpiece events as usual, with the parade of more than 30 different floats and classic vehicles set to start at 2pm.

This will culminate with the presentation of awards and the Crowning of The Rose Queen, which this year is nine-year-old Isabell Richards. She will be supported by Rose Queen Attendant Christal-Rai Harding.

Steph added: “So much work goes into putting this on and we want to say a big thank you to all our volunteers and the businesses that really get behind what we are trying to achieve. In particular, I’d like to thank Albrighton Co-Op, our two local councils, Cosford Caravans and Motorhomes, Debra Atkinson, HL Smith the Shrewsbury Arms and Studio 13. The Fayre will also be a poignant time for many of us, as we remember our much-loved committee member Jonnah Jones, who passed away earlier this year.”