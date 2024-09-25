Ticks pose deadly threat to farm industry, MP warns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, said farmers and the general public needed to be protected from diseases spread by ticks, including the Asian Longhorned Tick which was spreading rapidly.

The Asian Longhorned Tick is native to eastern China, Japan, Korea, and parts of eastern Russia, and has been blamed for the spread of deadly disease in cattle, as well as Lyme disease in humans.

It was discovered that the species had reached the United State in 2017, and had since spread through 10 states. Mr Pritchard said it was important that the Government remained alert to threat of it reaching the UK.

The tick has been blamed for the spread of theileriosis to cattle, which can cause blood loss and death in calves, as well as decreased milk production a reduction in the quality and quantity of sheep's wool.

Mr Pritchard said the previous government announced a £7.5 million investment in eight research projects last year, including diseases carried by ticks.

Minister for food security Daniel Zeichner confirmed there has been 'an expansion in certain tick populations of our livestock and managed deer populations', but said the Asian Longhorned Tick had not yet been reported in the UK.

Mr Pritchard said: "I am pleased the new government is continuing the research begun by the previous Conservative administration into tick-borne diseases.

"It is essential that ministers stay alert to the threat which invasive tick species pose to the farming industry and to public health."