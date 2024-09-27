Police appeal after theft of 140m of cable from Shropshire railway line disrupts train travel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Train operator Transport for Wales says signalling cable has been cut and stolen overnight in the Albrighton area and that plus the flooding means that all lines are closed.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to the line in Albrighton at around 2.48am this morning following reports of cable theft.

"Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 36 of 27 September.”

Network Rail says thieves have stolen more than 140m of cable on the line between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury, further disrupting passengers already impacted by flooding.

Picture: Network Rail

Network Rail was alerted to the theft after signalling failed near Albrighton station at around 2am on Friday. They found over 140m of cable had been cut and stolen.

Flooding in the Wellington area, including at Wellington station where the tracks were completely underwater, had already blocked the line. The flood water has now subsided but the large amount of cable stolen and the repairs needed means disruption is expected throughout today.

Martin Colmey, Network Rail’s central route operations director, said: “These brazen criminals have no concern for the safety of passengers or local people, they are only interested in making a few quick pounds selling stolen metal to unscrupulous scrap dealers.

“Along with flooding caused by the heavy rain overnight, it has not been a good morning for passengers between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury and I am sorry for the inconvenience caused.

“We are doing all we can to get the line reopened but please check before you travel for the latest information.”

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director at West Midlands Railway said: “We apologise to passengers impacted by the flooding and cable theft between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton.

"We are providing rail replacement bus services, calling at all stops on the affected route until the line is able to reopen. I would encourage passengers to allow extra time to complete their journey and check before they travel.”

Passengers should check before they travel with their train operator or www.nationalrail.co.uk or @NationalRail on X.

A statement on the TfW website says: "Due to flooding at Wellington and the theft of signalling cables at Albrighton trains are currently unable to run between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton.

"Disruption is expected to continue till 3pm."

They add that rail replacement transport is operating or passengers may travel between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton via Crewe using other train company services.

"Network Rail staff are working to replace and repair the cable as soon as they can," the statement says.