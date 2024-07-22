'You can see the overwhelming feeling from local residents' villagers hand in petition in protest of 800 homes plan

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Albrighton Village Action Group (AVAG) have said that nearly 83 per cent of the village’s eligible population has backed the petition opposing the development by Boningale Homes.

The developer submitted a planning application to Shropshire Council earlier this month after announcing in March that it planned to build a new housing estate along with a secondary school, care home and other infrastructure in between Newhouse Lane and Cross Road

Boningale Homes has said the plans will create 1,200 jobs and add £60 million into the local economy, as well as helping Shropshire and the Black Country meet their housing needs.

Voicing the village's objection in the form of a petition handed to the council in Shirehall in Shrewsbury on Friday, Charlie Blakemore, co-chair of the Albrighton Village Action Group said: “You can see the overwhelming feeling from local residents, with over 3,700 signing the petition asking the council to reject this unneeded over-development.

“There have also been 190 plus objections to the planning application already and this is growing daily. We are delighted to present this petition to Shropshire Council today on behalf of the village.

“Our group supports appropriate development, and we have 771 new homes being built as part of the Local Plan that we support - that’s more than our fair share and will help support Labour’s housing push. Our village’s infrastructure, roads and amenities will not cope with another 800 houses. Location and scale of this speculative proposal is just not right.”

The campaign group has got the support from Wrekin MP, Mark Pritchard.

He said: “I want to reiterate my support for the green belt and in protecting Albrighton against the over-development proposed by Boningale Homes.

“My objection to this speculative green belt grab, which has little thought of how it may affect the village, has already been lodged and I will work with AVAG to fight these proposals.”

A spokesperson for Boningale Homes said: “We have already carried out an extensive public consultation process on the new site and have listened to all views. We are confident this is a very positive scheme for Albrighton which delivers key facilities as well as new homes.

“The housing development would come with a host of benefits to the local community, from a minor injuries unit, pharmacy and GP surgery to a secondary school for up to 750 pupils and a supermarket.

“There would be a clear economic benefit too, with the overall impact of the development delivering 1,200 jobs and bringing a £60 million boost to the Shropshire and local economy.”