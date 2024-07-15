Pupils and parents find a colourful way to celebrate the end of term

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Albrighton Primary School have been holding a 'colour term' this year, as a way of introducing fun activities that can raise money for their new playground equipment.

Earlier this year, pupils at the village primary collected bucketfuls of coins in coloured teams to raise money for their OPAL play equipment – part of a national scheme to get children using resources to be inspired and creative at playtime.

Last month the school held a colour disco and this week, the school dinner ladies have been serving a colour-themed menu, with a different coloured food for each day of the week.

To finish off their colour term, around 250 pupils, 70 parents and a number of teachers took part in the school's first colour run on Friday.

PTA member Lexi Kane said: “It was brilliant. We had about 250 kids taking part and a lot of parents and most of them were covered when they finished the course.

“It has been a fun week, and with the pennies collected earlier this year and the colour disco, we have already raised around £1,000 for our OPAL play equipment, and after today we are hoping to have raised a lot more.”