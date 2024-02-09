Casualty cut free from vehicle following M54 crash

At least one person was injured in the collision which took place on the eastbound motorway between Junction 3 and Junction 2 at around 10.20pm on Thursday.

Fire crews from Albrighton and Wellington had to cut one person free from a vehicle, before assisting paramedics in treating the casualty.

Police were also on the scene, but the fire service's involvement was declared over by around 11pm.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.