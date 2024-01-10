Emergency services attend late night M54 blaze
Fire crews, ambulance, National Highways and the police were all in attendance to a car fire on the M54 on Tuesday night.
Emergency services were called to the blaze between J3 and J2 eastbound on the motorway at around 11pm.
Fire engines from both Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Fire Service were at the scene and had the fire under control within 30 minutes.
The police and ambulance service also attended and have been contacted for further information.