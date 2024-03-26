See the Shropshire green belt where 800 homes are planned that villagers say 'will destroy the landscape'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Boningale Homes wants to build a housing estate between Albrighton, near Shifnal.

The plans between Newhouse Lane/Holyhead Road and Cross Road will include around 800 homes, a new secondary school and a care home.

The proposal will see nearly the entire housing estate built on what is currently green belt, has angered residents.

Earlier this month, Albrighton villagers started a petition against the development, which has already garnered 2,000 signatures.

Now Albrighton Village Action Group (AVAG) has been launched this week and they are planning to protest outside Albrighton's Red House on Thursday as Boningale Homes plans another consultation meeting with local residents.

The villager say the proposals represent a “significant over-development” which will “destroy our beautiful landscape”.

Claire Lakin, Spokesperson for the group, said: “This group has been formed to give local people a co-ordinated voice in the fight against Boningale Homes and other developers who want to destroy our village in the pursuit of quick profits.

“We are not against development that has already been agreed in the Local Plan and Albrighton has seen large recent expansion with hundreds of homes being built.

“This new proposal threatens our status as a village and will destroy our beautiful landscape, in this case protected green belt land. At the same time, it will eliminate many of the reasons why people choose to live here.

“Talk of this development being needed to accommodate overspill population from the Black Country is ridiculous, especially when you consider that very region has a surplus of suitable brownfield and greenfield sites and an urgent need for urban regeneration.”

She said AVAG has now commissioned planning consultants and

lawyers to support its objectives and has also distributed 5000 leaflets in the area.

“Developers see green belt land and villages as a huge opportunity to maximise profits, ignoring the damage and long-term loss it will inevitably cause,” Claire added.

“You only have to look at similar plans being touted around for Brewood, Codsall and Bishops Wood, not to mention recent threats to Tong and the over-development of Shifnal.

“This issue is not going away and, as local people who feel passionately about our village, we need to be ready to oppose, pressure and work towards the ‘right’ outcome.

“As there has been no official planning application submitted yet, we are urging residents of Albrighton not to engage with Boningale Homes. Instead, they should sign our petition.”

Boningale Homes, which previously said the development was “necessary” to meet the county's housing needs, declined to comment further.

To view or sign the group's e-petition, visit: you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/oppose-boningale-homes-proposed-albrighton-south-development-at-cross-rd-holyhead-rd-newhouse-ln