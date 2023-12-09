'Severe delays' after two-car crash on M54

The incident eastbound, between junction 3 and junction 2 near Albrighton saw Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service called to attend.

A spokesperson for SFRS said "One fire appliance was mobilised from Albrighton. An Operations officer was in attendance.

"The RTC involved two cars with no persons found to be trapped."

The crash has caused "severe delays" on the motorway, according to the AA who are reporting queues of 25 minutes.