Coroner delivers findings over 15-year-old girl's death in crash near Telford town centre

An inquest into the death of Daniele Vaitkeviciute, 15, took place at Shropshire Coroner's Court in Shrewsbury on Wednesday.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, was told that Daniele attended Telford Park School and lived in care at a home in Staffordshire.

Mr Ellery said that Daniele was hit by a car on the B5072 between Telford town centre and Lawley shortly after 5pm on January 30.

She suffered blunt trauma injuries to her head and was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital for treatment, but died later that day.

Mr Ellery said: "Daniele was crossing a road between two roundabouts and she was in collision with a motor vehicle. The driver was travelling towards Telford town centre and coming the other way were various other vehicles.

"Daniele as a pedestrian has crossed the road crossing through the traffic coming from Telford town centre and has then been in collision with the car.