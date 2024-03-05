'I wanted Georgia's story to be told' – Memoir released by mother of murdered teenager shortlisted for top true crime award

It has been almost 11 years since Telford teenager Georgia Williams had her life cruelly taken by sadistic killer Jamie Reynolds, who she thought was her college friend.

Jamie Reynolds - a sadistic killer

Last year, her parents Steve and Lynnette Williams released a book called 'Our Georgia' on the life and devastating loss of their beloved 17-year-old.

And now it has been shortlisted for the 'Impact for Change' award in the 2024 True Crime Awards.

The book, which was seen exclusively before its release date last May by the Star, is the true life account of the brutal murder of Georgia, and her family's tireless battle for justice against a sadistic killer and proven police incompetence.