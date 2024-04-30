The Bridgnorth Walk and Marathon is set to take place on Bank Holiday Monday, May 6.

The annual event sees hundreds of people challenge themselves to complete the 22-mile walk or even run a full marathon along much of the same route.

However, residents in Ditton Priors and Middleton Priors, which are along the route, have raised fears that the road connecting their villages is now so rutted and full of potholes it is a health hazard and an “accident waiting to happen”.

Local resident Bob Hayes next to the many potholes on Station Road, Ditton Priors

The road, which runs through Ditton Priors via Middleton Baggot to the B4364 to Ludlow or Bridgnorth, has become unusable at night and residents have previously branded it the worst road in the county.

Next month hundreds of walkers are expected to pound down the road as the Bridgnorth Walk goes through the villages, and residents fear there could be injuries.