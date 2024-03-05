DPD murder accused tells court he was taken to Shrewsbury 'by deception'

Giving evidence at Stafford Crown Court, Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton, denied being the 'prime mover' in a pre-meditated attack on Aurman Singh in Berwick Avenue on August 21 last year.

The 23-year-old DPD worker was pronounced dead after being attacked by a gang of men armed with an array of weapons who assaulted him in broad daylight.

Stafford Crown Court heard on Monday that on of the five men charged with the murder of the DPD worker, Arshdeep Singh had been told that they were going to Shrewsbury in two cars to meet friends known to two of the others.

He told the court that he only got out of the grey Audi in Berwick Avenue, when he saw two of his friends from the Mercedes run past brandishing weapons.

He told the jury: "There was a lot of commotion and a lot of fighting."

When asked by Mr Simon Spence KC why he had decided to take a golf club out of the car with him, Arshdeep Singh replied: "Fear for my own safety because they were fighting there."

"But why take the golf club if it was your friends that were fighting?" Mr Spence asked.

"They were fighting with each other and there was a possibility I could be attacked," he said.

He said he had tried to get the others to stop their assault, but had returned to the car, discarding the golf club, which he denied ever using to hit Aurman Singh.

Asked why he wore a handkerchief around his face at the time of the attack, Arshdeep Singh replied: "For my own safety, I put that on so nobody would recognise me. I live on my own and Mehakdeep had told me to cover my face."

When asked if he had seen the axe during the attack, he said he did not and that he had first seen it when Jagdeep Singh was holding it when t was covered in Aurman Singh's blood in the back of the Audi.

Mr Spence asked him if there had been any conversations with the others in the Audi after the attack.

Arshdeep Singh replied: "We were talking to one another, that what had happened was wrong and that I had been taken there by deception."

The jury had heard that many of the eight men accused of driving to Shrewsbury that day were friends, who had been planning to go for a meal later that day.

Arshdeep Singh had told the court that they had gone to the county town to meet friends of Manjot and Sehajpal Singh.

However, he admitted to the court that he had lied to police during interviews following his arrest in August last year.

He told the jury that he knew it was an axe he removed from the Audi's boot and placed in a wheelie bin in Tipton, despite telling police he did not know it was the bloodied weapon that was wrapped in a hoodie when he disposed of it.

Asked why he had lied, he replied: "I was scared of them."

"Of who?" asked Mr Spence,

"Of Mehakdeep and Sehajpal," he replied. "They had made a threat not to mention their names and for that reason I lied a little."

Under cross-examination by Christopher Millington KC, defence barrister for Jagdeep Singh, Arshdeep Singh denied he was one of the instigator's of the attack on August 21.

"It was you and Sehajpal Singh who were the prime movers in the attack on Aurman Singh, wasn't it - true or false, Mr Singh?" Mr Millington asked. "It was your plan wasn't it?"

Arshdeep replied: "I never knew that person [Aurman Singh] so I did not have any plan. That is false."

Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton; Shivdeeep Singh, 26, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick; Manjot Singh, 24, also of Greenfield Road; Jagdeep Singh, 22, of Goodrich Mews in Dudley; and Sukhmandeep Singh, 23, from Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, all deny murder.

Four other men, Harpreet Singh, Mehakdeep Singh, Harwinder Singh Turna and Sehajpal Singh, are still wanted in connection with the attack on Aurman Singh.

The trial before Judge Kristina Montgomery KC continues.