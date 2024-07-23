Memorial service to be held marking 80 years since heroic airmen died protecting Smethwick children

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The service, organised by the Friends of West Smethwick Park, will commemorate a plane crash 80 years ago next week and celebrate the lives and heroism of those involved.

The parade honours Flight Sergeants Allan Charlie Cox and Gordon Preston, who heroically attempted to avoid children playing on the cricket pitch as they tried to crash land their failing plane in West Smethwick Park.

West Smethwick Park. Photo: Google.

Flight Sergeant Cox, aged 22, of Ernest Road in Smethwick, died alongside Flight Sergeant Preston of Pinner, Middlesex, when their plane crash landed in West Smethwick Park on July 31, 1944.

Newspaper records from the day show the two men were flying over Smethwick when their aircraft got into difficulty.

Rather than risk the lives of others by flying towards nearby houses or the open area of the park, the men steered their plane to a crash landing on the site of the old tennis courts.

Memorial near to the spot where a plane crashed on 31st July 1944, at West Smethwick Park.

Unfortunately, the resulting crash killed both RAF pilots on board, and, tragically, Flight Sergeant Cox died just yards from his home and his mother saw the plane overhead from her kitchen window in Ernest Road.

For anyone who wishes to show a mark of respect, the parade will be starting from West Smethwick Park Pavilion at 10.30am on Sunday, July 28.

The Mayor of Sandwell, Councillor Syeda Khatun MBE, will be present along with the leader of Sandwell Council, Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, and several other cabinet members and ward councillors.

Councillor Khatun said: “Although many years have passed since this tragic accident, it is important that we remember the sacrifice these men made. Not only did their actions save the lives of those children playing in the park, they contributed to ensuring the rights and freedoms we all enjoy today.”