Smethwick man charged with terrorism offences after social media messages found

West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit said it started an investigation after being alerted to the online posts, which were in support of a "proscribed group", in January this year.

Moin Uddin, from Smethwick, has now been charged with four offences contrary to section 12(1A) of the Terrorism Act 2000.

The 58-year-old is further charged with three offences contrary to section 19 of the Public Order Act 1986 between last December and this January.

He is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday.