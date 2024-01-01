Man, 21, dies and two seriously injured in New Year's Day crash at Telford roundabout

West Mercia Police said the incident, on Whitchurch Drive in Wellington, Telford, had taken place around 4.15am.

The force has confirmed that a 21-year-old man died at the scene, while a man and a woman in their 20s, are being treated in hospital.

The crash took place at the roundabout on the A5223 Whitchurch Drive junction with Haybridge Road.

Police have been present at the scene throughout the day, with all approaches to the busy junction currently closed.

Police have asked people to seek alternative routes, with the road expected to be closed for some time.

The fire service and the ambulance service had also been called to the scene.

A statement from West Mercia Police asked anyone with information to come forward.

It said: "Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man has died following a single vehicle collision in Telford.

"The collision happened at around 4.15am this morning on Whitchurch Drive in Wellington.

"When emergency services arrived at the scene a man, aged 21, was sadly pronounced dead.

"Two other people, a man and woman aged in their 20s, were also injured during the collision and remain in hospital with serious injuries.

"The road remains closed, and is expected to be for some time, people are advised to seek alternative routes as officers remain at the scene."

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage from around the time of the collision is asked to contact PC Benjamin Ward by e-mailing Benjamin.ward@westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident number 145i of January 1, 2024.

With the road closed, AFC Telford United warned it could cause disruption for those attending the club's New Year's Day fixture at New Buck's Head against Bromsgrove Sporting

A statement on the club's website said: "First of all, this afternoon’s game proceeds as planned, but there is the potential for disruption for those planning to use the New Buck’s Head car park.

"There has been a road traffic collision (RTC) at the roundabout on Haybridge Road (Furrows island).

"There is currently no access to Haybridge Road from the roundabout whilst the emergency services conduct investigations into the RTC.

"The club are liaising with the emergency services, and whilst our game is a consideration, it is not their priority.

"At the moment, it is not known how long traffic may need to be diverted away from the scene of the RTC.

"The New Buck’s Head car park will be open, but those attending should enter Haybridge Road from the Buck’s Head (Domino’s) junction and turn left into the car park opposite the fire station.

"This is a sharp turn, so patience may be needed to allow all those wishing to access the car park to do so."