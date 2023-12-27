Passengers face disruption on Shropshire railways due to 'faults' and engineering works

National Rail Enquiries said that services from Shrewsbury to Crewe, via Nantwich, are affected by engineering work, closing all lines.

A spokesman said: "Trains that usually run between Shrewsbury and Crewe via Nantwich will be diverted to run via Chester, extending journey times.

"Replacement buses will run between Shrewsbury and Crewe via Nantwich."

There have also been cancellations to services between Swansea and Shrewsbury.

A spokesman said: "Due to severe weather between Swansea and Shrewsbury the line via Heart of Wales is blocked.

"Train services running to and from these stations will be cancelled. Disruption is expected until noon."

Some passengers have also been reporting cancellations of West Midlands Railways trains from Shrewsbury to Birmingham New Street.

Responding to a query about the cancellation of a service between the stations a spokesman for the company said "the cancelled services are due to train faults".

Transport for Wales routes between Aberystwyth and Birmingham New Street, which call at Shrewsbury, are running as expected according to the firm's website.