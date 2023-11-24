'Never too old for a hug': Mother's tribute to lovable and precious soul Harvey, 17

In a heartbreaking tribute to her son Harvey, Crystal Owen, spoke of a 'precious soul' who was "always feeling empathy for people and seeing the good in everyone".

Harvey, who was 17, died with his three friends, Jevon Hirst, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris, after a crash near Garreg earlier this week.

The four had travelled to North Wales for a camping trip.

Clockwise from top left: Jevon Hirst, Wilf Fitchett, Harvey Owen and Hugo Morris. Photo: North Wales Police

In her tribute Harvey's mum said there were no words to explain the pain her family has felt at his loss.

She also urged people not to lose sight of what matters, encouraging people to "hold your loved ones tight".

She described a young man who was 'special', 'family orientated' and never too old for a hug.

Crystal said: "There are absolutely no words to describe the pain we are feeling at the loss of the most precious soul and no words to really explain how much of a special person Harvey was, but I will try my best.

"From the moment Harvey was born, he was special, a truly longed for baby who made me feel so complete and a much-wanted sibling for Yasmin.

"The bond between them was something every parent would dream of. He idolised his big sister and spent his whole life looking up to her and copying everything she ever did down to his quirky, sometimes questionable fashion sense and even his feminist views.

"Harvey grew up to be family orientated, he had two younger sisters, Sophia and Olivia who he absolutely adored and who idolised him, their big brother. He was never too old for a hug."

She continued: “I know it sounds like a cliche, but Harvey was a unique and special person who touched so many people along the way.

“Laid back, charismatic, cheeky, a boy not of his time, he always thought outside the box, he was creative and funny. A boy that preferred to be outside and active.

"He was the most gentle soul, always feeling empathy for people and seeing the good in everyone. Quirky, a trendsetter, loving, pure and hilarious, he was so dopey at times it was annoying but he was so lovable it was hard to stay mad at him for long!

“He was always passionate about his latest craze, whether that be his pets, BMX, his skateboarding or more recently his passion for playing guitar, jazz music, poetry and art.

"He loved having jamming sessions with his little sisters, him playing his guitar and them dancing to his music. Lately he had developed a passion for working with bread and dreamed of one day having his own bread shop and cafe."

Crystal added: “Everyone has a funny story to tell about Harvey and it's these stories that are keeping us going, making us laugh between the tears and will continue to live on.

“There is never a time to lose a child but this feels so much more gut wrenching as he was literally thriving in life and had everything to live for.

“Harvey was perfect when he came into the world and he will go out that way. He never caused ill will, he did no harm, he wronged nobody, he was and will forever be a son we can be proud of.

“The fact that Harvey will always be 17 is unbearable to think of and even harder to accept. Please hold your loved ones tight, all the minor things we worry about are irrelevant, life is so short and can be so cruel.

“I’ve lost my boy, the boy I absolutely adored, and I can’t accept that I won’t be able to hold him again or tell him I love him again.”