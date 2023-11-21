Friends and relatives of Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris want any scrap of evidence or knowledge about the four teenagers to get in touch with North Wales Police as soon as possible.

Lisa Corfield, whose daughter Maddi is Wilf's girlfriend, said: "They all went to North Wales camping on Saturday night and they were due home on Sunday morning but they never returned.

"Everybody is sick with worry and have not heard anything from them, which is very unusual for them. They have been trying their phones which must be either off or with no battery.

"If anyone knows the tiniest thing, they should contact police, any information at all please pass it on to North Wales Police, we will all be really grateful."

North Wales Police say that they have concerns for four young men from Shrewsbury who have gone missing in Snowdonia.

North Wales Police say the were travelling in a Silver Ford Fiesta registration HY14 GVO and want any sightings reported to them.

A police statement said: "Police have concerns for four young males missing from the Harlech/Porthmadog area since the morning of November 19.

"The four males names are Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris. They were travelling in a Silver Ford Fiesta registration HY14GVO.

"Any sightings please contact North Wales Police and quote ref num A184194."