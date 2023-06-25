Woman died after 'final option' weight loss surgery went wrong – medics asked for more evidence

Sarah Arron, aged 47, from Horsehay in Telford, died on June 27, 2022 just days after her "last chance" bariatric surgery to lose weight went wrong in what is normally a relatively low-risk procedure.
Medics will be called on to give further evidence into the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of a woman following surgery at a Shropshire hospital.
Sarah Arron, aged 47, from Horsehay in Telford, died on June 27, 2022 just days after her "last chance" bariatric surgery to lose weight went wrong in what is normally a relatively low-risk procedure.