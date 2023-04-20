Notification Settings

Rush hour multi-vehicle crash blocks M54 as congestion builds

By Sue Austin

A multi-vehicle crash blocked the M54 near Telford this morning.

Emergency services are on scene at the collision on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway between junctions 4 for Shifnal and junction 3 for Albrighton.

One witness seeing eight vehicles involved, including a black Ford Transit with a "smashed front" and a white VW Golf facing the wrong way.

National Highways reported the road was blocked shortly after 8.35am, before later closing the carriageway while the vehicles were recovered.

By 9.25am traffic heading towards Wolverhampton was passing the scene again when the road was reopened.

"Lane 1 of (2) remains closed at the scene to assist with recovery and debris clearance," the agency said.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has sent a number of crews to the crash along with ambulance and police.

Firefighters from Wellington posted on social media urging motorists to avoid the area.

As its peak, the AA Roadwatch website said there were delays of 68 minutes and increasing, although by 9.25am National Highways were reporting delays of 30 minutes on the approach to the crash scene.

After one lane was reopened, police urged people to avoid the area if possible.

"RTC on M54 between Telford and Cosford. Down to one lane with long delays. Please avoid for next hour," Telford police said on Twitter.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

