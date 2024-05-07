Watch as record-breaking Bridgnorth Walk returns with hundreds of walkers and runners taking part

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Around a thousand people took on the gruelling challenge this year – a record for an event that has been taking place in the town for more than 50 years.

Hundreds lined the streets of High Town on Monday morning to cheer on those taking part too, as the May 6 event was greeted by glorious sunshine.

Marathon runners on the Bridgnorth Lions Walk and Marathon 2024

The annual walk, which has been held since 1967, was taken over by charity group the Bridgnorth Lions in 2017.

In recent years, a full marathon event along with a senior, junior and family walk have been added to the original 22-mile (35km) challenge that includes the energy-sapping climb up Brown Clee Hill.

Bridgnorth Lions Walk and Marathon 2024

The Lions said this year's event is the biggest yet with nearly a thousand people taking on either the walk, marathon or family events.

Arthur Bulley 5 and Dad Nick Bulley of cheering on the walkers

Martin Allen of the Bridgnorth Lions said: “It has been an incredible year. It looks like a thousand people are taking part this year, a record and it bodes really well for charity this year so we are expecting a real bumper year.”

The group is raising money for their chosen charity – Hope House – but many of the runners and walkers are taking on the Bridgnorth Walk for individual good causes – last year more than £80,000 was raised by the event.

Bridgnorth Lions Walk and Marathon 2024

“There's been a real buzz in the High Street and up and Cleobury Mortimer at the start lines, they're really busy,” said Martin. “People are lining the barriers and enjoying the music, fun and sunshine.

“It has been one of the best walks yet and is proving to be a real hit with the locals. Everyone has turned out in force."

Excalibur Marshall Arts Bridgnorth at the Walk and Marathon 2024

He said the first marathon runner, Andy Summers, crossed the line at around 1pm, with Michael Payne the first of the walkers who completed the challenge around 30 minutes later.

Among those taking part again this year were the Castlefield's Crew from Castlefield's Primary School who have fielded more than 80 pupils, parents and teachers to take on the challenge.

Bridgnorth Lions Walk and Marathon 2024

The school was raising money for the Diabetes Research Foundation after nursery pupil Alice Walters and Zachary Wilson-Dooley from year 6 were diagnosed with the condition.

Representatives from most of the town's sports teams also took on the challenge.

Bridgnorth Lions Walk and Marathon 2024

Taking on the Walk this year for the first time, was Megan Howe, 24, who said she decided to take on the challenge after her family members signed up.

Bridgnorth Lions Walk and Marathon 2024

She said: “I like walking and running but 22-miles does seem a lot. I was back in Bridgnorth to see family as I work in London and my partner signed up for the marathon and my brothers decided to do it for charity, so thought I can't be the only one not to do it.

“It has been more challenging than I thought. I run and do Parkrun and going up Brown Clee Hill wasn't too bad but coming down really hurt.”