Two boys, aged 17 and 13, charged with murder and robbery after Isaac Brown, 15, stabbed to death in West Bromwich
Police have charged a 13-year-old and a 17-year-old with murder and possession of a bladed article following a stabbing in West Bromwich Town Centre on Sunday, April 7.
Both boys, who can't be named for legal reasons, have also been charged with robbery, and the 13-year-old with a second count of possession of a bladed article in relation to a robbery which is being investigated in connection with the murder.
Both teenagers have been remanded into custody to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court today.