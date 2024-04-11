Two boys, aged 17 and 13, charged with murder and robbery after Isaac Brown, 15, stabbed to death in West Bromwich

Police have charged a 13-year-old and a 17-year-old with murder and possession of a bladed article following a stabbing in West Bromwich Town Centre on Sunday, April 7.

Both boys, who can't be named for legal reasons, have also been charged with robbery, and the 13-year-old with a second count of possession of a bladed article in relation to a robbery which is being investigated in connection with the murder.

Both teenagers have been remanded into custody to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court today.