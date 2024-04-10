Man set to face trial for series of car thefts

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Kiran Lakh has been charged with three counts of burglary dwelling and theft, one count of burglary dwelling with intent to steal and attempted burglary dwelling with intent to steal, two counts of driving a motor vehicle which had been taken without the owner’s consent and one count of taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

It comes following a number of separate reports of burglary where car keys were stolen across Wombourne and Kinver in Staffordshire and other areas in the West Midlands, between November last year and April.

The 23-year-old from West Bromwich appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday and has been bailed ahead of his next appearance at Wolverhampton Crown Court on May 7.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We’ve been working closely with our neighbours at West Midlands Police to proactively target those involved in vehicle crime across the region.

"Since we launched Operation Bormus, we’ve arrested more than 120 suspected vehicle thieves and charged more than 50 with offences."