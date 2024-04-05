West Bromwich Albion superfan shortlisted for supporter of the season award

The 66-year-old father of three and OBE is an avid Albion fan of over 50 years having grown up and lived in West Bromwich his entire life and following them since he was a boy.

Dave has completed many charity challenges including being the first blind person to complete the seven-marathon challenge in 2008 which saw him travel to Sydney. Dubai, Los Angeles and the Falkland Islands amongst the destinations, finishing off in London.

'Blind' Dave Heeley who has raised millions for chaity through bike rides and marathons. In 2022 he was a baton bearer for the Commonwealth Games and has now been shortlisted for an award from the EFL for his support of and work with West Bromwich Albion

Last month he announced plans for his latest adventure – a 1,000k cycle ride around Europe.