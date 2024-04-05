West Bromwich Albion superfan shortlisted for supporter of the season award
West Bromwich Albion super-fan and charity fundraiser 'Blind Dave' Heeley has been shortlisted by the English Football League (EFL) for its supporter of the season award.
By Paul Jenkins
The 66-year-old father of three and OBE is an avid Albion fan of over 50 years having grown up and lived in West Bromwich his entire life and following them since he was a boy.
Dave has completed many charity challenges including being the first blind person to complete the seven-marathon challenge in 2008 which saw him travel to Sydney. Dubai, Los Angeles and the Falkland Islands amongst the destinations, finishing off in London.
Last month he announced plans for his latest adventure – a 1,000k cycle ride around Europe.