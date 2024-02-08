Plans for new mosque in West Bromwich revived ten years on

The new mosque will be built near two existing mosques in Dartmouth Street, West Bromwich, by the Bangladeshi Muslim Welfare Association (BMWA).

Sandwell Council originally approved plans to build a new mosque on the land, which was previously home to the Hop and Barleycorn pub, in 2011.

The project was eventually mothballed with the BMWA blaming the economic downturn for bringing the work to a halt.

The new mosque includes a bigger main hall with space for 370 worshippers, a hall with space for more than 230 people, classrooms, meeting rooms, a separate female prayer space for up to 135 people and a mortuary.

A house on the corner of Dartmouth Street and Brook Street would be demolished to make way for the new mosque. A nine-space car park would also be built.

A statement included with the application said: “The replacement facility will enable separate male and female worshipping floorspace – currently not available at the existing premises – as well as other ancillary elements including better quality hygienic ablution facilities, reading rooms, storage space and an office.

“The proposal also provides the opportunity for the direction of prayer to face more accurately to the Qibla, compared with the existing site, and also provides enhanced security measures in terms of a lobby and entrance hall.”

A plan to build a new mosque on the land was first approved by councillors in 2011 – with a condition that the association’s existing building at 67 Dartmouth Street would stop being used to make way for the new mosque.

This ruling was made despite concerns from neighbours about the lack of parking.

The council’s highways department said in 2011 that it had concerns about the move, which it was proposed would accommodate up to 340 worshippers and found that at least an extra 80 cars descended on the residential street at peak times during Friday prayers.

There were also disagreements about the design of the mosque – with the council’s planners firstly advising that it should not include a dome, which was then included in the plans anyway, and said a proposed minaret was too tall.

The council eventually said it was willing to accept a smaller dome which led to the plans being redrawn.

That was not the end of the row – with BWMA going on to Sandwell Council’s decision after permission was granted over the disputed use of its existing mosque. This led to an intervention from the then secretary of state – with the disagreement expected to be decided at a hearing by the government’s planning inspectors.

After the council approved the new mosque under the impression that the Bangladeshi Muslim Welfare Association would leave 67 Dartmouth Street, the association went on to challenge the decision saying it had no intention of leaving and would still be using its existing building for training, education and advice as well as meetings – but not for worship.

The council eventually reached an agreement with BWMA which prevented the plans from being decided by the government.